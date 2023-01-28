Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,175,000 after purchasing an additional 250,587 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,055,000 after acquiring an additional 304,996 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 32.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,970,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,302,000 after buying an additional 723,356 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 16.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,663,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,979,000 after buying an additional 383,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,937,000 after buying an additional 398,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,796 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,746. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $121.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.78 and a 12-month high of $150.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 18.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

J has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.33.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

