Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.80 and last traded at $8.80. Approximately 10 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

Jacob Forward ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.73.

Institutional Trading of Jacob Forward ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jacob Forward ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD – Get Rating) by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 4.07% of Jacob Forward ETF worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

