Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.80 and last traded at $8.80. Approximately 10 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.
Jacob Forward ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.73.
Institutional Trading of Jacob Forward ETF
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jacob Forward ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD – Get Rating) by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 4.07% of Jacob Forward ETF worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jacob Forward ETF (JFWD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Jacob Forward ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacob Forward ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.