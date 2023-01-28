iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,455 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOVT. Seldon Capital LP acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $277,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 38.6% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 202,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 56,346 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 5,476,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,883,000 after buying an additional 389,354 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Renasant Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $451,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS:GOVT opened at $23.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average is $23.19.

