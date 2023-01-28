iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,821 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.05% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $13,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 7,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP stock opened at $109.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.63. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $129.48.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.