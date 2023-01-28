iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Holdings Reduced by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,150 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up about 3.5% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $10,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 71.9% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 171.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 82.5% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.39. The stock had a trading volume of 149,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,005. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $80.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.27.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
