iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.9% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $407.77. 581,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,954,177. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $464.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $394.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.06.
About iShares S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
