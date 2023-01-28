iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Holdings Increased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,812 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWR. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 47,009 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.56. The company had a trading volume of 900,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,556. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.45 and its 200-day moving average is $68.45. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

