iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,957,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 29,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $150.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.28. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $128.24 and a 12-month high of $166.38.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

