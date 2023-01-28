iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 319.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $189.58 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $212.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.65.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

