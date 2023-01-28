iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,412 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 181.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 362.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.82. 3,369,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,379,158. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.59. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $47.64 and a 52-week high of $65.53.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

