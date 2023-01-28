iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,092 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

EFA opened at $71.60 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $77.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.46.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

