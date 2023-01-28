iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, a drop of 64.0% from the December 31st total of 10,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,510,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

iShares MSCI China ETF Price Performance

Shares of MCHI traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $56.07. 6,944,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,899,306. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.95. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $64.48.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.712 per share. This is an increase from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patron Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 13,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 70,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 19,131 shares during the period. Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,900,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $134,425,000.

(Get Rating)

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.