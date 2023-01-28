iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,060,000 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the December 31st total of 10,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,281,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.53. 2,124,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,958,054. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.54. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $23.85.
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.
