iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,060,000 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the December 31st total of 10,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,281,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.53. 2,124,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,958,054. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.54. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $23.85.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,181,000. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 12,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $885,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

