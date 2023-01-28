iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Short Interest Down 97.5% in January

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 97.5% from the December 31st total of 109,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
SUSL stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.40. 25,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,618. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $59.87 and a 52 week high of $80.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.71.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
