iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Short Interest Down 97.5% in January

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 97.5% from the December 31st total of 109,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SUSL stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.40. 25,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,618. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $59.87 and a 52 week high of $80.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.71.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUSL. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 61,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.