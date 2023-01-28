iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IUSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 40.1% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance
IUSG stock opened at $86.16 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $76.95 and a 52 week high of $108.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.32.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
