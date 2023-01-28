iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IUSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 40.1% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

IUSG stock opened at $86.16 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $76.95 and a 52 week high of $108.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.32.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.219 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.