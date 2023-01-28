iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,488,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,647,000 after acquiring an additional 74,245 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 89,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $51.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average of $49.43. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $54.73.

