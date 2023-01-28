iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $577,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,176.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 341.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 18,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 14,061 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $106.71 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.85 and a fifty-two week high of $143.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.20.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.261 per share. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

