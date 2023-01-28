Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Has $17.31 Million Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lowered its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,771 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International accounts for approximately 1.7% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned approximately 0.17% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $17,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.38.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $245.09. 366,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,697. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.36 and a 12-month high of $349.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $989.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $1,437,218.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,077 shares of company stock worth $2,334,821 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

