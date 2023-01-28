IQE (LON:IQE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $42.70

IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 42.70 ($0.53) and traded as high as GBX 48.15 ($0.60). IQE shares last traded at GBX 47.45 ($0.59), with a volume of 1,559,818 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of IQE from GBX 45 ($0.56) to GBX 60 ($0.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get IQE alerts:

IQE Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £380.27 million and a PE ratio of -12.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 50.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 42.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01.

IQE Company Profile

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.