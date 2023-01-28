IOTA (MIOTA) Price Hits $0.24 on Major Exchanges

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. IOTA has a market capitalization of $655.93 million and approximately $18.54 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004379 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00012598 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000162 BTC.

IOTA Profile

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.