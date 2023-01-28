IOST (IOST) Market Cap Reaches $186.70 Million

IOST (IOST) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One IOST coin can now be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. IOST has a market cap of $186.70 million and approximately $7.50 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IOST has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IOST alerts:

About IOST

IOST (IOST) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOST is iost.io. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps.IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform.Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

