Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $296.26. 56,441,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,361,656. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $371.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

