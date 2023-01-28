Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Short Interest Up 39.1% in January

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,900 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the December 31st total of 117,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

QQQJ stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.22. The company had a trading volume of 110,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,290. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.44. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $31.29.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QQQJ. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 717,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,900,000 after acquiring an additional 162,686 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 90,240 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,007,000 after acquiring an additional 63,562 shares during the period. Noked Israel Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 204.6% during the 3rd quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 91,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 61,786 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 401,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after acquiring an additional 57,335 shares during the period.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.