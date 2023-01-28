Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Short Interest Up 39.1% in January

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,900 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the December 31st total of 117,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
QQQJ stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.22. The company had a trading volume of 110,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,290. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.44. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $31.29.
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
