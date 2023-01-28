Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Short Interest Up 476.1% in January

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 476.1% from the December 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 388,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PID. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 149,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 90,287 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 77,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $484,000.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ PID traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.98. The company had a trading volume of 243,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,798. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $20.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average is $16.91.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%.

