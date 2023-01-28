Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Trading 0.2% Higher

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.27 and last traded at $8.27. 13,447 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 43,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.29.

Get Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund alerts:

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 147.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the third quarter valued at $88,000.

(Get Rating)

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.