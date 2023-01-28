Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Trading 0.2% Higher

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.27 and last traded at $8.27. 13,447 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 43,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.29.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.