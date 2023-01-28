Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG) Trading Up 1%

Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG – Get Rating) rose 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05. Approximately 63 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.