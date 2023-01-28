Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,000 shares, a growth of 479.5% from the December 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PIE traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $19.17. The company had a trading volume of 146,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,504. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.89. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $25.04.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PIE. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $106,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $149,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $191,000.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

