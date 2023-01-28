Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 56.8% from the December 31st total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 41,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSMT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.47. 8,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,863. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average of $22.83.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.