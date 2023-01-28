Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Invacare to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Invacare Price Performance

IVC stock opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32. Invacare has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $2.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.74. The firm has a market cap of $27.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Invacare ( NYSE:IVC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The health services provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.17). Invacare had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.76%. The business had revenue of $170.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.98 million. Research analysts predict that Invacare will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Invacare news, insider Steven H. Rosen sold 102,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total value of $39,071.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,665,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,788.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Steven H. Rosen sold 60,480 shares of Invacare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $30,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,886,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,039. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven H. Rosen sold 102,820 shares of Invacare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total transaction of $39,071.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,665,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,788.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,300 shares of company stock valued at $79,112 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invacare

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IVC. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invacare by 200.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 25,048 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Invacare during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invacare during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invacare during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Invacare by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 90,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

About Invacare

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

Recommended Stories

