Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Raised to $245.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ISRG. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $276.53.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $247.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.38 billion, a PE ratio of 67.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $308.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $2,000,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

