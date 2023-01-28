Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.01

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.01 and traded as high as C$14.20. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$14.06, with a volume of 289,688 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$15.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.66.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 7,000 shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.83, for a total value of C$89,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$985,677.58.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

