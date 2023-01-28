Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

TSE:IIP.UN opened at C$14.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.59, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.07. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$10.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.65. The company has a market cap of C$2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

In other Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.83, for a total value of C$89,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,826 shares in the company, valued at C$985,677.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

Several analysts recently weighed in on IIP.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday. CIBC dropped their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$15.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.66.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

