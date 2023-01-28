Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Shares Down 2.9%

Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.24. 17,497 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 180% from the average session volume of 6,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

Intellinetics Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 million, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.37.

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Intellinetics had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Intellinetics, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intellinetics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intellinetics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intellinetics, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:INLX Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.25% of Intellinetics as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellinetics, Inc engages in the provision of document services and software solutions to private and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Document Management and Document Conversion. The Document Management segment allows customers to capture and manage all documents across operations such as scanned hard-copy documents and all digital documents including those from Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, video and emails.

