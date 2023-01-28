inSure DeFi Market Cap Achieves $62.72 Million (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 28th. Over the last week, inSure DeFi has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. inSure DeFi has a total market cap of $62.72 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One inSure DeFi token can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00010979 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00049541 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030118 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000201 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00018071 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004251 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.55 or 0.00215285 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002834 BTC.

inSure DeFi Profile

inSure DeFi (SURE) is a token. It launched on July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for inSure DeFi is insuretoken.net. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00234685 USD and is up 3.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $1,766,565.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire inSure DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase inSure DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

