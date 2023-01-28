Insurance Australia Group (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Insurance Australia Group (OTCMKTS:IAUGY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Insurance Australia Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Insurance Australia Group Stock Performance

Shares of IAUGY stock opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. Insurance Australia Group has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $18.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.64.

Insurance Australia Group Company Profile

Insurance Australia Group Ltd. engages in underwriting of general insurance and related corporate services. It operates through the following business divisions: Direct Insurance Australia, Intermediated Insurance Australia, New Zealand, and Corporate and Other. The Direct Insurance Australia division provides personal lines, some commercial lines, and general insurance products sold to customers under the NRMA, SGIO, SGIC, the RACV in Victoria, as well as the CGU and Poncho brands.

