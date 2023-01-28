Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.
Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE D opened at $62.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $88.78.
Dominion Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 95.70%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.
Dominion Energy Profile
Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.
