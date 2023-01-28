Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE D opened at $62.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 95.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.