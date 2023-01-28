Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 652.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,520,365,000 after buying an additional 43,704 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,112,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,257,000 after purchasing an additional 536,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,386,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,974,000 after buying an additional 18,237 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 7.3% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,829,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,015,000 after buying an additional 123,915 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,834,000 after acquiring an additional 923,689 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $104.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.36. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $81.10 and a 52-week high of $119.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 98.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Activity at Lamar Advertising

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,957.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Articles

