Insider Selling: Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.62, for a total value of $1,686,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,722,391.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:TDY traded down $4.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $422.32. 188,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,578. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $409.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $325.00 and a fifty-two week high of $493.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.56 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,592,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $597,327,000 after buying an additional 374,384 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth $140,332,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 686.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 267,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,373,000 after purchasing an additional 233,547 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $67,821,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 328.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,534,000 after purchasing an additional 180,884 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.