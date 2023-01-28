Insider Selling: PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Insider Sells $18,787.47 in Stock

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) insider David J. Bonenberger sold 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $18,787.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at $904,254.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:PPL opened at $29.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.36. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.82. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 76,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in shares of PPL by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 16,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

