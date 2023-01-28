Insider Selling: Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Director Sells $562,500.00 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) Director Kimberly Alexy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Five9 Stock Down 0.4 %

Five9 stock opened at $78.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.10. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $138.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Five9 had a negative return on equity of 28.27% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $198.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 6.1% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 180,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,452,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,373,000. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 47.1% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 10,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 46.1% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 29,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 9.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 411,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,480,000 after purchasing an additional 36,988 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIVN. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $110.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.