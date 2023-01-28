Insider Selling: Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Director Sells $1,411,740.50 in Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) Director David W. Kemper sold 21,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $1,411,740.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,172,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,795,800.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

CBSH opened at $65.42 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $59.81 and a one year high of $72.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.37.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $70.48 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Commerce Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.