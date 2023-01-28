Insider Buying: Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Purchases $13,101.90 in Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.69 per share, with a total value of $13,101.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,781,826.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:HSON opened at $25.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day moving average of $29.66. The company has a market capitalization of $70.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.49. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $44.00.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $48.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.50 million. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 4.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hudson Global by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Hudson Global by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 31,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hudson Global by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $641,000. 60.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. Its operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The Firm services includes complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.
