Insider Buying: Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) Insider Purchases £184,600 in Stock

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Rating) insider Stephen King bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 284 ($3.52) per share, for a total transaction of £184,600 ($228,550.20).

Chemring Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON CHG opened at GBX 282 ($3.49) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £799.65 million and a PE ratio of 1,762.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. Chemring Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 246.88 ($3.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 383.50 ($4.75). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 296.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 306.89.

Get Chemring Group alerts:

Chemring Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Chemring Group’s previous dividend of $1.90. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chemring Group Company Profile

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Chemring Group from GBX 420 ($5.20) to GBX 380 ($4.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

