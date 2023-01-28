Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) PT Lowered to $179.00

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BTIG Research from $196.00 to $179.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities cut Innovative Industrial Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.17.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Up 1.1 %

IIPR opened at $87.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 24.10, a current ratio of 24.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.71 and a 200-day moving average of $100.88. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $81.00 and a 52 week high of $211.17.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 7.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

Institutional Trading of Innovative Industrial Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 159.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter worth $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4,545.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 92.3% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.