InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Short Interest Up 155.8% in January

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, a growth of 155.8% from the December 31st total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,069,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
InnerScope Hearing Technologies Price Performance
OTCMKTS INND remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. 60,340,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,185,590. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03.
InnerScope Hearing Technologies Company Profile
