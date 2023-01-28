InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Short Interest Up 155.8% in January

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, a growth of 155.8% from the December 31st total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,069,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS INND remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. 60,340,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,185,590. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03.

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc provides hearing aids and its hearable, and wearable personal sound amplifier products to retail hearing aid dispensing community. The company engages in the provision of manufacturing and direct-to-consumer distribution/retail of hearing aids, personal sound amplifier products, hearing related treatment therapies, and doctor-formulated dietary hearing supplements.

