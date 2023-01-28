InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Stock Price Down 7.2%

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.16 and last traded at $2.16. 91,950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 87,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IFRX shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of InflaRx in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of InflaRx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of InflaRx from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.47.

InflaRx ( NASDAQ:IFRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.18. On average, equities research analysts forecast that InflaRx will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in InflaRx in the first quarter worth approximately $603,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of InflaRx by 132.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 132,900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of InflaRx by 42.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 226,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 67,214 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InflaRx by 17.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of InflaRx by 55.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 52,910 shares in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a and its receptor C5aR. Its primary product candidate is vilobelimab. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

