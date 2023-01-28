Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN) Stock Price Down 2%

Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. 26,214 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 67,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Imunon in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Imunon in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Imunon Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.46.

Imunon Company Profile

Imunon ( NASDAQ:IMNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. Imunon had a negative net margin of 5,377.20% and a negative return on equity of 56.47%. Research analysts forecast that Imunon, Inc. will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imunon, Inc is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

