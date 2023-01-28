iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBIL) Short Interest Down 31.3% in January

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBIL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the December 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

iMedia Brands Trading Up 7.6 %

NASDAQ:IMBIL traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87. iMedia Brands has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $23.20.

iMedia Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.5313 dividend. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th.

