Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Takes $210,000 Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 618.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 157.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $60,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.37. 852,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,016. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $152.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.98.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $323,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,457 shares of company stock worth $1,681,260. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.04.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

