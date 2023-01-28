Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 8,681 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,681 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.08. 5,123,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,379,831. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $111.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.90.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

